Kalki working with Pakistani director Sabiha Sumar

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who has teamed up with Pakistani director Sabiha Sumar for a documentary, believes filmmakers today are consciously making films that carry a social message.

The documentary, titled Azmaish, will showcase cultural aspects of, both, India and Pakistan.

“Cinema is such a powerful platform and reaches out to a wide audience. And nowadays, I think people from the industry are consciously making movies that spread an important message to the society,” said Koechlin.

“We are currently raising funds on Wishberry to complete the post production. We definitely want to take Azmaish to film festivals and showcase the documentary,” added the 33-year-old actress.

Asked what drew her to take up the project, Koechlin said, “I liked the fact that this was a project on India and Pakistan that didn’t have to do with conflict. I did wonder why Sabiha approached me to be a part of this, but I am thrilled with the experience and am very grateful for It,” she said.