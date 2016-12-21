Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Kajol nervous about Tamil comeback

Actress is set to star in ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’, which will be directed by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya

Image Credit: AFP
Kajol Devgn
Tabloid
 

Actress Kajol is excited but apprehensive about returning to Tamil films after a gap of 19 years.

Kajol is set to star in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, which will be directed by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya. The movie is being co-produced by Dhanush under his banner WunderBar Films.

When asked about the film, Kajol told reporters: “I am a little apprehensive. But I love the fact that I am going back to Tamil [cinema] after a very long time and I am also extremely excited.”

The actress’ last Tamil movie was Minsara Kanavu, the 1997 musical rom-com that also starred Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.

Interacting with the media at the red carpet of SansuI Colors Stardust Awards in Mumbai last night, Kajol also talked about Dhanush and Soundarya.

“Dhanush is a very fine actor. I haven’t seen Soundarya’s work but she looks like she knows what she is talking about and we get along very well. So, things will be good,” she said.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara