‘Kahaani 2’ declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh
Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal’s Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Balan and the director Sujoy Ghosh shared the news with fans on Twitter.
“Today the 3rd week for Kahaani 2 starts on a good note. It has been declared tax free in UP,” Balan tweeted.
While, Ghosh wrote, “Kahaani 2 becomes tax free in UP. So, in case you can. Do go and see.”
Jointly produced by Kushal Kantilal Gada, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada and Ghosh, the film talks about child abuse.
The film is a sequel to the 2012 suspense thriller Kahaani, directed by Ghosh.