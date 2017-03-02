Mobile
Kabir Khan slams threats to Gurmehar

Delhi University student received threats from right-wing group after an online campaign against it

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says it is sad the way people behave on social media and feels angry over the treatment meted out to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

Kaur, the daughter of army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, had started a campaign ‘I am not afraid of ABVP’ — referring to right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’s) student wing — following violence at Ramjas College. The campaign went viral on social media and received a massive support from students of various universities.

However, the 20-year-old student on Tuesday withdrew from her social media campaign after allegedly receiving threats from the party.

When asked for his reaction on the issue, Khan told reporters, “You feel really angry. The way we are supposed to conduct ourselves in the society has completely broken down over this social networking.

“It is unbelievable that someone can issue such threats to a 20-year-old girl and get away with it. It’s criminal. The only way to counter this is to throw those guys in the jail,” he said.

The director was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Colors Khidkiyan, a five-day theatre festival organised by Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Last week, Delhi University’s Ramjas College witnessed large-scale violence between members of All India Students’ Association and ABVP workers.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on Culture of Protests which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP. PTI JUR EMY

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

