Juhi Chawla has no guts to write autobiography

Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla says she doesn’t think she has the courage to write an autobiography.

“As much [as] I laughed, that much I cried also. I don’t know if I have guts to write an autobiography,” Chawla said at the launch of Divya Dutta’s book Me & Maa on Thursday.

While recalling her fond memories with her mother, Chawla said: “I wanted to be as my mother. She used to dress very nicely when she used to go to work at a renowned hotel. I loved her appearance. When she came to know that I wanted to be like her she told me, ‘Do something interesting’.”

Chawla even recalled her first earning of Rs1,000 (Dh54.8) from a small modelling contract, which she gave to her mother.

“My mother was very touched and emotional that day. I was just 11 and I got my first earning,” she said.

Chawla, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders team in Indian Premier League (IPL) said she is now concentrating on the upcoming tournament.

“There will be a mini-auction and some changes in the team, but that will be for the betterment of the team,” she said.

Chawla is also doing a web series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

“I am going to start shooting from next week for the web series,” said Chawla, who will play a defence minister in the series.