Jiah Khan case: Bombay High Court rejects mother’s plea

Actress Jiah Khan. (File Photo: IANS)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday declined a plea for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan on June 3, 2013.

The plea was filed by Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, a British national.

Claiming that her US citizen daughter was murdered, Khan has also contested the investigators’ version that she allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home in the posh Juhu area of Mumbai that evening.

A division bench comprising Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi ruled that since the matter is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) there was no need to interfere.

Dismissing Khan’s plea, the judges also disallowed an intervention application filed by actor Sooraj Pancholi seeking that he be heard as the trial court is yet to frame charges on the basis of the CBI chargesheet.

Jiah, 25, left behind a note allegedly pointing a finger at Pancholi, her then boyfriend and son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Initially, Mumbai Police had investigated the sensational case before it was transferred to the CBI. they had arrested Pancholi on charges of abetment to suicide, but he was later granted bail.

The CBI had concurred with Mumbai police that Jiah’s death was a suicide and not murder.

Khan had earlier moved the Supreme Court with an SIT plea alleging Pancholi was behind Jiah’s death, but she was directed to approach the Bombay High Court.

At a previous hearing, Khan’s counsel had submitted pictures of Jiah’s body, the autopsy report and another report by experts in Britain who had stated the nature of injuries on the victim’s body suggested the possibility of homicide.

Thursday’s high court order is likely to pave the way for the trial to start in the lower court on the basis of the CBI chargesheet.