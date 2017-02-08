Mobile
Jaya Bachchan raises Bhansali attack in parliament

Samajwadi Party leader says there is growing intolerance in the country

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Jaya Bachchan arrives to attend the screening of Nikkhil Advani`s TV show `P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke` at the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Samajwadi Party leader and actress Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke about the recent attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Parliament of India).

“Creativity should not be subjected to such treatment,” she said.

The Indian National Award-winning Bollywood director was assaulted on January 27 by a mob from the Shree Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur on the set of his upcoming film Padmavati.

Bachchan added that there was growing intolerance in the country with a select few assuming they represent the masses.

They have started taking law and order into their own hands, she said.

“They have no respect for the constitutional values or law and order. The film fraternity has long been fighting this menace with little or no support from the government,” Bachchan said.

“[The] film industry creates large number of employment opportunity and any such disruption affects earnings, growth and employment generation within the industry,” Bachchan added.

She also expressed her displeasure over the government not condemning the incident in which film equipment was also damaged.

