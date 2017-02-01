Jackie Shroff turns 60, Bollywood celebrates

Jackie Shroff with son Tiger Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff turned 60 on Wednesday. His son Tiger Shroff, also an actor, wished him on Twitter.

“Happy birthday daddy. Long live the hero! Doesn’t look 60,” Tiger posted.

Shroff, who is fondly called ‘bhidu’ by his fraternity members, also received wishes from some celebrities.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday Jackie. You are one person who has always believed in spreading happiness. May you always be happy. Love.

Karan Malhotra: Happy birthday to the loveliest person I have worked with! I love you Jackie Shroff.

Sajid Khan: Happy birthday to Jackie Shroff the coolest, hottest and youngest 60-year-old. Love you jaggu da... keep the engine running.

Rohit Roy: Happy birthday to the coolest dude on the block... the one, the only Dada!! Love you.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Happy birthday to the ultimate ‘chhaava’ jaggu dada! Wish you a fantastic year ahead! You are truly the original hero.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy happy birthday to the coolest, hottest man! No one does ‘ishtyle’ better than you! Keep rocking!