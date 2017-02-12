Ishaan Khattar’s debut film poster released

The first look poster of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter’s debut film, Beyond The Clouds, directed by Oscar nominated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, was released on Friday.

The movie, which began production last month, dwells on relationships and life.

The project is produced by Zee Stuios and Eyecandy Films.

“This poster is Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to.

“We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response,” said Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films.

Khatter also shared the poster on Instagram.

The Iranian director is best known for classics such as The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The film, which marks Majidi’s first ever project in India, will be shot at numerous locations in the country.

A.R. Rahman is on board to compose the music for the movie.