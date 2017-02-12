Ishaan Khattar’s debut film poster released

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ishaan Khattar’s debut film poster released

‘Beyond The Clouds’ is directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

The first look poster of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter’s debut film, Beyond The Clouds, directed by Oscar nominated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, was released on Friday.

The movie, which began production last month, dwells on relationships and life.

The project is produced by Zee Stuios and Eyecandy Films.

“This poster is Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to.

“We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response,” said Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films.

Khatter also shared the poster on Instagram.

The Iranian director is best known for classics such as The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The film, which marks Majidi’s first ever project in India, will be shot at numerous locations in the country.

A.R. Rahman is on board to compose the music for the movie.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Bollywood

Bappi Lahiri approves of new ‘Tamma Tamma’ song

Leisure Gallery

Beyonce performs at Grammys with baby bump

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone