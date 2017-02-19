Irrfan Khan’s ‘No Bed of Roses’ banned in Bangladesh

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Irrfan Khan’s ‘No Bed of Roses’ banned in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Film Development Corporation revoked their approval following a letter from the Bangladesh Information Ministry

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

No Bed of Roses, a film said to be loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmad’s life, starring and co-produced by Indian actor Irrfan Khan, has been banned in Bangladesh.

Directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mustofa Sarwar Farooki, the movie is said to be about Ahmad and his relationships with two women: the wife he divorced after 27 years of marriage and his second wife who was 33 years his junior. But the filmmaker has denied that it’s a biopic.

According to Variety, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation’s (BFDC) Joint Venture Preview Committee approved the script of the movie on March 8, 2016, after which the film went into production. The completed film was previewed for the BFDC on February 12, 2017 and received a No Objection Certificate on February 15.

However, a day later, the BFDC sent a letter stating that the certificate had been cancelled due to a letter from the Bangladesh Information Ministry.

“I am really surprised to know that the government of Bangladesh has blocked the film. This is a humane story that deals with complex male and female relationships in a subtle and balanced way. What harm will it cause to the society if seen?” Khan said.

The actor, acclaimed for his work in Indian films such The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and Piku, plays the lead role in No Bed of Roses.

The Variety article claims they have had access to the film and it starts with a disclaimer that the film has no resemblance to any real life characters alive or dead.

No Bed of Roses is a co-production between Bangladesh’s Jaaz Multimedi, India’s Eskay Movies and Khan’s IK Company.

Farooki, who is known in Bangladeshi cinema for works such as Television and Ant Story, is now taking the matter to court.

Tapan Kumar Ghosh, BFDC managing director, told Variety that it is not the BFDC’s prerogative to issue the certificate and it was up to the Bangladesh Film Censor Board to issue it.

In reality, international co-productions cannot approach the Censor Board without the BFDC certificate.

“We have been blocked at the first gate,” said Farooki.

“As the order does not explain any reason, I don’t know why they thought screening of the film would be inappropriate. Yes, my film handles a so-called taboo subject but it doesn’t show anything explicit and hence doesn’t violate any censor code. This goes against the freedom of expression,” he added.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Could ‘Jagga Jasoos’ be delayed further?

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused