Inside Neil Nitin Mukesh’s star-studded wedding reception

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attend the grand event

Image Credit: IANS
Newlyweds Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Tabloid
 

Newly weds Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay held a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on February 18.

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, singer Anuradha Paudwal, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Aftab Shivdasani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pooja Hedge attended the reception, which was more than a week after a big Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur.

Veterans such as Kabir Bedi, Randhir Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine, along with son Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika, and Jackie Shroff was also present at the JW Marriott, Mumbai.

The couple wore royal attire designed by couture designer Manav Gangwani.

Mukesh first saw the ensembles on the ramp and requested Gangwani to design it for him and his wife.

Handpicked from the Begum-e-Jannat collection, the ensembles capture the Mughal era. Both the outfits feature opulent tones of ivory and emerald green.

Gangwani said: “Neil is a very dear friend to me and I am delighted to dress the newly weds for their wedding reception.”

“Rukmini’s style and sensibility is simple and elegant keeping that in mind the ensemble selected for her reflects simplicity and elegance. Each garment has been tailor-made to perfection,” he said.

Mukesh said: “MG is family. He is like a brother and what better to have someone so close to you to be a part of such an important day in your life. Apart from that I personally love his aesthetics and style that each of his outfits exudes.”

The actor tied the knot on February 9 in Udaipur at a wedding that was attended by more than 500 guests.

