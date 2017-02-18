Imtiaz Ali shoots in R.K. Studios, calls it ‘huge occasion’
Director Imtiaz Ali shot for his upcoming film, tentatively titled The Ring, in legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s studio.
Ali on Thursday uploaded a photograph of himself in front of R.K. Films and Studio in Chembur, Mumbai, on Facebook.
“Shooting in Raj Kapoor’s studio — a huge occasion in my life! we shot there for six days and I was constantly surrounded by the shadows of the great cinema that has been made here. Gratitude,” Ali tweeted.
R.K. Films and Studios was founded in 1948, one year after India gained independence, and released its first film, Aag, the same year.
The company also made films such as Barsaat, Awaara, Boot Polish, Jagte Raho and Shri 420.
Kapoor’s son, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, on Thursday night thanked Ali on Twitter for his messages.
Ali’s film features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. This will be the third time that the actress will be sharing screen space with Khan; she’s worked with him on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.