I was a very shy girl: Disha Patani

‘M.S. Dhoni’ actress said she never planned to become an actress

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani during Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2016 in Mumbai on Dec 19, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who will be seen sharing screen space with legendary actor Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, says being an actress was never her plan.

“I was so shy I didn’t have friends till 16 or something. I could never imagine myself acting or doing anything in front of the camera,” said Patani, who made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The 21-year-old says while growing up she wanted to be an air force pilot.

“But I think it was destiny... I got the opportunity and I grabbed it and slowly I started finding a lot of interest in acting,” she added.

Patani plays an archaeologist in Kung Fu Yoga, which will release in India on January 28. The Sino-Indian film is part of a three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India. It also stars actors Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood and is directed by Stanley Tong, and shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.

