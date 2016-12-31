I have been so many people, still been none: SRK
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who collects memorabilia from his movies, was feeling introspective on Friday.
The Dilwale star tweeted: “Cleaning 25 years of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain to Fan jacket. Nostalgic ... I have been so many people and still been none.”
He ventured into Bollywood with Deewana in 1992 after doing TV serials Fauji and Circus.
After several blockbusters in over 25 years of his career, SRK has earned monikers like ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ and ‘King of Romance’. His hits include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ...
For Khan, 2016 was a mixed year, with his film Fan turning a damp squib at the box office and Dear Zindagi eliciting critical acclaim, as well as steady business. He will next be seen in Raees, opposite Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, which is to be released early in 2017.