Huma Qureshi isn’t bothered by romance rumours

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi says while rumours of her link ups are “ugly”, she does not let them bother her.

The actress was initially linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whom she worked with for her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur.

When asked how she deals with rumours, the actress said in an interview, “I don’t think about it really. My family knows what the truth is. I don’t let it bother me too much. I always feel that your relationship with your fans is most important.”

Qureshi has of late been linked to actor Sohail Khan, who she says is like a brother to her.

“Whenever something like this comes up, unpleasant, ugly, I just go to social media and I respond to it. Getting linked up to somebody who you consider your brother is a bit much I feel. It’s really sad.

“I have always responded to all these things on social media. That’s how I would like to do it.”

The 30-year-old actress will be seen next in Jolly LLB 2 , opposite actor Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom-drama-comedy is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB, which starred Arshad Warsi in the lead.

Qureshi says when Kapoor narrated the film to her she was instantly on board because of the “fantastic script”, besides the fact that it stars Kumar, who’s got a huge fan base.

“My biggest hit so far has been Badlapur but the kind of appreciation and just the fan base one will get because you work with him will be immense, it will be huge.”

The film is scheduled to release on February 10.