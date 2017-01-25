Hrithik says Sussane’s opinion means the world

A still from the movie Kaabil

It has been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorces, but the actor says his former wife’s opinion still matters to him. He also says that even though he still believes in love, he won’t give marriage another chance.

In an interview for his latest release Kaabil, Roshan counted his blessings and said he feels “cool, calm and open to all feedback”.

“I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me. I am the happiest when people say Kaabil truly is a small film with the largest heart in the world. Some were surprised, others seem shocked. It is truly overwhelming for dad [Rakesh Roshan], Sanjay Gupta, Yami Gautam and myself,” he said

Kaabil is currently showing in the UAE.