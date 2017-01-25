Hrithik says Sussane’s opinion means the world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hrithik says Sussane’s opinion means the world

Bollywood star says he is so glad his former wife liked his latest film ‘Kaabil’

Image Credit: Supplied
A still from the movie Kaabil
Tabloid
 

It has been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorces, but the actor says his former wife’s opinion still matters to him. He also says that even though he still believes in love, he won’t give marriage another chance.

In an interview for his latest release Kaabil, Roshan counted his blessings and said he feels “cool, calm and open to all feedback”.

“I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me. I am the happiest when people say Kaabil truly is a small film with the largest heart in the world. Some were surprised, others seem shocked. It is truly overwhelming for dad [Rakesh Roshan], Sanjay Gupta, Yami Gautam and myself,” he said

Kaabil is currently showing in the UAE.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Kalki working with Pakistani director Sumar

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day