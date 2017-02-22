How Rakesh Roshan’s wife helped 500kg Egyptian woman

Rakesh Roshan with wife Pinky

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says he’s proud of his wife Pinky’s donation towards the weight loss surgery for an Egyptian woman.

Pinky gave Rs1 million (Dh54,744) to 36-year-old Egyptian woman Eman Ahmad Abdelaty for her bariatric surgery.

“I was not aware of this [donation]. My wife Pinky did it on her own. I got to know of what she had done when journalists began inquiring about it. I was as surprised as anyone else. I called up Pinky and she confirmed the news,” Roshan said.

Roshan, who has been married to Pinky for 46 years, is filled with pride at his wife’s gesture.

“That she gave the money to help that distressed [woman] is fine. But what really touched me is that Pinky did it so quietly, without letting anyone know about [it]. Not even me. The gesture was leaked from the hospital and that’s how the media got to know about it,” he added.

Taking about donations, Roshan said: “I can’t comment on what others do or don’t do. But yes, if it is within our means, we always like to come forward in any way possible to help in a genuine cause. My wife Pinky, my daughter Sunaina and my son Hrithik are always there to support genuine charitable causes.”

Hrithik added: “It’s not nice to speak about small gestures. If some of us have the means to assuage others’ pain, why not? I wonder why people only help others when something impacts them personally. Having means to help, and then not coming forward to help, is a sign of an insecure soul.”

Abdelaty was brought to Mumbai earlier this month, the first time she has left her home in more than 25 years. Considered the heaviest living human in the world, she is in the city for the surgery.