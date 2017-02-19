How Kajol balances stardom and motherhood

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How Kajol balances stardom and motherhood

Actress says she takes her two children out with her whenever possible

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Kajol says that instead of hiding her two children from the paparazzi, she tries to take them out as much as she can.

“I try to take my kids everywhere. I try not to let stardom get in the way of motherhood. I don’t know how much I succeed, but I do try to make that effort,” Kajol said at a food event in New Delhi on Saturday.

The actress has a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug with actor-producer Ajay Devgn.

“I would have brought my kids here if I had a little more time off. But they had school and they are out, so I couldn’t get them just for a day to Delhi. But I do take them out as much as I can,” said Kajol.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress spoke about healthy eating at the event for biscuit brand McVitie.

“I believe in good health very firmly. It is very important for children to understand that healthy eating starts at home. Healthy doesn’t necessary need to be tasty.

“Good things can come in tasty packages... They don’t have to be ugly and horrible tasting. And yes, that is a challenge as a mother,” she added.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Could ‘Jagga Jasoos’ be delayed further?

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused