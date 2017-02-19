How Kajol balances stardom and motherhood

Actress Kajol says that instead of hiding her two children from the paparazzi, she tries to take them out as much as she can.

“I try to take my kids everywhere. I try not to let stardom get in the way of motherhood. I don’t know how much I succeed, but I do try to make that effort,” Kajol said at a food event in New Delhi on Saturday.

The actress has a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug with actor-producer Ajay Devgn.

“I would have brought my kids here if I had a little more time off. But they had school and they are out, so I couldn’t get them just for a day to Delhi. But I do take them out as much as I can,” said Kajol.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress spoke about healthy eating at the event for biscuit brand McVitie.

“I believe in good health very firmly. It is very important for children to understand that healthy eating starts at home. Healthy doesn’t necessary need to be tasty.

“Good things can come in tasty packages... They don’t have to be ugly and horrible tasting. And yes, that is a challenge as a mother,” she added.