Heeba Shah to star in Majid Majidi’s new film

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Heeba Shah to star in Majid Majidi’s new film

‘Beyond the Clouds’ also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Heeba Shah has been roped in to play a small role in Iranian film director Majid Majidi’s India-set movie Beyond the Clouds.

Shah has earlier featured in films such as Missed Call, Mango Souffle and Ravi Goes to School.

“It’s a very small role but it’s very significant for me because I have been following Mr Majidi’s career and I think I have watched all his films. He is one of the best directors of the world and I love his work and him,” said Shah.

“And since I’ve got to work with him, I respect and love him even more because I can see how passionate he is about his work and what a wonderful creative genius he is, plus he is the most wonderful loving person I have ever met,” she added.

Currently being filmed in Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds is the filmmaker’s first-ever movie in India and it also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, the film dwells on nuanced human relationships.

A.R. Rahman will be working on the score of the project, which will mark his second association with the director after Mohammad: The Messenger of God.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Vegetarian Rajkummar Rao eats meat for ‘Trapped’

Leisure Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Being part of the picture

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators