Heeba Shah to star in Majid Majidi’s new film

Actress Heeba Shah has been roped in to play a small role in Iranian film director Majid Majidi’s India-set movie Beyond the Clouds.

Shah has earlier featured in films such as Missed Call, Mango Souffle and Ravi Goes to School.

“It’s a very small role but it’s very significant for me because I have been following Mr Majidi’s career and I think I have watched all his films. He is one of the best directors of the world and I love his work and him,” said Shah.

“And since I’ve got to work with him, I respect and love him even more because I can see how passionate he is about his work and what a wonderful creative genius he is, plus he is the most wonderful loving person I have ever met,” she added.

Currently being filmed in Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds is the filmmaker’s first-ever movie in India and it also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, the film dwells on nuanced human relationships.

A.R. Rahman will be working on the score of the project, which will mark his second association with the director after Mohammad: The Messenger of God.