Harshvardhan ‘would have loved to be a Bollywood kid’

Says opportunity is what kept him from Hindi cinema

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Harshvardhan Rane
Tabloid
 

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who made his Hindi film debut in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, says he would have loved to be a child artist in Bollywood.

The 33-year-old actor, who hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, made his acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita, but got a break in Hindi cinema only in 2015.

Asked what kept him away from Bollywood for so long, Rane said over phone from Mumbai: “For people like me, I think it is more about, ‘When do people give you an opportunity?’, rather than you deciding about when you want to make a debut ... If I had a chance, I would have come as a child artist in this industry.”

Rane says if he could, he would have entered the industry as soon as he learnt about acting.

“But that was not the case. I took my time to learn the craft and procedure. I wanted to do some substantial work first in cinema,” he said.

The actor says he got an opportunity in the southern film industry.

“I was very lucky with that. Probably, I was the first guy whose not from a Telugu background and has done positive hero roles,” Rane added.

The actor says getting a break in 2010 was a big thing.

“After that, getting constant work was a bigger achievement because I never expected that I will get so much work, but I felt that they [southern industry] were very warm towards me and there was a special connection. I’m happy that I could learn many things before entering Bollywood in 2015,” he said.

Rane is now looking forward to work with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar for the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s Agni Nachathiram, which also stars Dhanush.

