Govinda on why he starting writing for Bollywood

He has acted in, produced and written the story for his upcoming film ‘Aa Gaya Hai Hero’

Image Credit: IANS
Govinda
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Govinda says he decided to write a film because he wanted it done his way.

He has acted in, produced and written the story for his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hai Hero.

“Taking up the pen was a situational decision, because I did not like the story that was written by professional writers,” he said.

“As a producer, when you invest money on a film, you want the story in a certain way. However, the problem that I faced was series of unnecessary advice, suggestions and answering questions like, ‘Why do you want to make the film like this?’”

“I had a bad experience as some professional writers took money to write the film, but later started owning the film... So, I decided to write the story. Of course, it was a time-consuming process,” Govinda added.

Starting his career in 1986 with the film Ilzaam, Govinda carved his niche with his skilled dance, acting and comic timing. Even after gaining popularity with films such as Awaargi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu and Coolie No 1 he had a tough time in Bollywood.

“Coming from a non-film background, I started from zero to become a hero in the Hindi film industry that’s so competitive. Then again, I had to struggle to sustain that along with joining politics,” he said.

Govinda joined the Congress party in 2000, was elected to the Lok Sabha and continued until 2008 before resigning.

“I think it was a circle and in each phase I learnt something new... saw the real faces [of people] in difficult times and who the real friends are. Interestingly, my audience will get to see a glimpse of my journey in my upcoming film, through the character that I am playing in it,” Govinda added.

“I playing an actor who is acting as a cop. How from a common person he becomes the hero for many people. So it is a multi-layered character that I have never done before,” he said.

While Govinda says he doesn’t liked watching his own films.

“I don’t like watching my performance often, but if you ask me to choose one, I would say Hatya. I liked my performance in that film,” said the actor.

The film Aa Gaya Hero features actors Ashutosh Rana, Richa Sharma, Makarand Deshpande and Chandrachur Singh. It will release in India on March 3.

