Govinda on politics: Never again
Bollywood actor Govinda says he has put his political days behind him for good.
“It took [me] nearly nine to ten years to come out and forget the days of politics. I request you to not ask [about] this,” he said to reporters after inaugurating the Jaipur Wax Museum.
The Kill Dil actor, who won Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency in 2004 on a Congress ticket, also evaded questions about demonetisation.
Govinda, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita, unveiled the statue of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan at the museum that has 32 wax statues of personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam, Mother Teresa and Bhagat Singh.
He said he wouldn’t allow a statue made in his likeness because his spiritual leader did not allow it.
Museum director Anoop Srivastava said that it is the first such museum to be set up at a historic site.