Govinda back as hero in ‘Aa Gaya Hero’

Actor celebrated his birthday by launching the trailer of his upcoming film

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Govinda celebrates his 53rd birthday with a promotion of the upcoming Hindi Film 'Aagaya Hero' in Mumbai on December 21, 2016.
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Govinda celebrated his 53rd birthday by launching the trailer of his film Aa Gaya Hero in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“I am playing the role of a police officer in the film. After 15 years, I am coming back as a hero in the film,” said Govinda during a media interaction.

He added: “You guys have seen me in Partner and Bhagam Bhag where I played character role. But what you have seen here today, the song and dialogues, this is something I have never done before.”

Aa Gaya Hero is directed by Deepankar Senapati and will be the first film made under Govinda’s production house.

“I would like to thank my wife, Sunita. Because of her assistance and help I could make this film otherwise there was no chance of making it,” he said.

The film will release on February 24, 2017.

Talking about his political stint, Govinda said: “I regret my decision of joining politics and will keep regretting for life. I think, when you’re not aware of the subject, your presence there would always be painful and regrettable.”

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

