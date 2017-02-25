Film on Indian National Army next for Vishal Bhardwaj?

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj during the press conference of film The Jungle Book in Mumbai, on March 28,

Indian revolutionary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, wants National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to direct a movie specifically on the “real story” of the Indian National Army (INA).

“What we would like him to do now is to make a movie on the real story of the contribution of the Indian National Army. The entire story of the Indian National Army is suppressed. There are a few lines here and there, but that’s not the story,” Chandrasaid in Kolkata on Friday at a special screening of Bhardwaj’s Rangoon.

Released on Friday in India, Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is a period drama set in the 1940s amid the turmoil of India’s independence struggle and includes references to the INA.

Chandra said given Bhardwaj’s repertoire (Omkara, Haider, among others), audiences will be highly appreciative of his efforts.

“Today cinema can really reach the younger generation. And if Vishal does it, it will be appreciated by the people,” he noted.

Asked on his take on the movie, Chandra said Bhardwaj has subtly weaved in the message of love for a cause.

“This film [Rangoon] has INA story in the backdrop. It is not directly evident, but it is there. In a subtle message I think what he has done is to make a film which is a love story, but projected a message that Netaji’s love was for a cause and the cause was freedom of the nation and that is really true love,” he added.