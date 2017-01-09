Mobile
Farah Khan celebrates birthday, gets love from Bollywood

Director called ‘kindest, toughest’ by colleagues in the film industry

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan during the Indian Idol Season 7 launch in Mumbai on Dec 20, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, director Sujoy Ghosh and Jacqueline Fernandez wished filmmaker Farah Khan on her 52nd birthday on January 9.

Khan, who is also a producer, actress and choreographer, is best known for her choreographic work in numerous Hindi films. She has choreographed dance routines for more than a hundred songs in over 80 Hindi films.

She has also worked on international projects such as Marigold: An Adventure in India, Monsoon Wedding and the Chinese film Perhaps Love.

She turned director with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, which starred actor Shah Rukh Khan, who she has been good friends with. In 2012, Khan made her acting debut in a leading role in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, directed by Bela Bhansali Sehgal. The film also starred Boman Irani.

Khan trained Colombian singer Shakira for a Bollywood version of her song Hips Don’t Lie for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2006 and has also choreographed Kylie Minogue for the song Chiggy Wiggy in the 2009 movie Blue. She has also choreographed martial arts star Jackie Chan for a song for the forthcoming Sino-Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted on her birthday:

Sajid Khan: Happy birthday Farah Khan the greatest sister in the world...I know I’m a couple of hours early...But I wanted to be the first to wish you.

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy birthday to you my friend and neighbour. Keep shinning! God bless you Farah Khan.

Huma Qureshi: Happy Birthday my dearest Farah Khan come back jaldi [fast] need to a solid biryani burday love you loads.

Jacqueline Fernandez: I wish you all the happiness in the world! Happy Birthday Farah Khan.

Boman Irani: Happy birthday Farah Khan the most spirited person I know. A woman in a man’s world, never rolling over, socking it, but always with love.

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday Farah Khan...Someone I love the most. My family, my friend, my sister thanks for being the most special one.

Vishal Dadlani: My deepest, most heartfelt love to one of the kindest, toughest, most caring people ever. Happy Birthday, Farah Khan! Have a stellar year!

Sujoy Ghosh: Plus an amazing pulao maker.. happy birthday Farah Khan !

Riteish Deshmukh: Dearest Faruuuu wishing you all the happiness and love — big big hug — have a great one my dear.

