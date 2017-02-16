‘Dushman’ an attempt to improve India, Pakistan bond: Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during the launch of Star Plus new serial Naamkaran in Mumbai on Aug 23, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who unveiled the first look of his first Punjabi film Dushman on Wednesday, said the movie, based on the relationship between neighbours India and Pakistan, is their way of working towards improved ties between the two countries.

The film, written by Shagufta Rafique, who also makes her directorial debut with the film, features actors Jashan Singh, Kartar Cheema and Sakshi Gulati.

“Indo-Pak relationship is a topic which ignites pain in the hearts of people for both the countries. Everyone wishes to see India, Pakistan as friendly neighbours, but a deep wound is still fresh which is bleeding till date and we haven’t been able to soothe it. This movie is our attempt to improve sentiments between the two countries,” Bhatt said.

“The film will take the audience through a variety of emotions and a high voltage action,” added Bhatt.

According to Rafique, who has worked for 11 years as a screenwriter with Bhatt’s home banner Vishesh Films, Dushman is “about love, hate and brotherhood”.

“This subject was close to my heart and I have written it with all my heart to evoke a sense of belonging for both the countries which divides it by only a man-made border,” she said.

The film is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj under banner Yellowstone Production Pvt Ltd in association with PVR Pictures.

“Dushman exemplifies evolution of Punjabi cinema which is experimenting with different genres. This movie is very special as it is a sincere effort to bridge the gaps between India and Pakistan. It is a first time audience will see a two hero movie each representing the two countries,” Bhardwaj said.