‘Dushman’ an attempt to improve India, Pakistan bond: Mahesh Bhatt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Dushman’ an attempt to improve India, Pakistan bond: Mahesh Bhatt

The film, written by Shagufta Rafique, who also makes her directorial debut, features actors Jashan Singh, Kartar Cheema and Sakshi Gulati

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during the launch of Star Plus new serial Naamkaran in Mumbai on Aug 23, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who unveiled the first look of his first Punjabi film Dushman on Wednesday, said the movie, based on the relationship between neighbours India and Pakistan, is their way of working towards improved ties between the two countries.

The film, written by Shagufta Rafique, who also makes her directorial debut with the film, features actors Jashan Singh, Kartar Cheema and Sakshi Gulati.

“Indo-Pak relationship is a topic which ignites pain in the hearts of people for both the countries. Everyone wishes to see India, Pakistan as friendly neighbours, but a deep wound is still fresh which is bleeding till date and we haven’t been able to soothe it. This movie is our attempt to improve sentiments between the two countries,” Bhatt said.

“The film will take the audience through a variety of emotions and a high voltage action,” added Bhatt.

According to Rafique, who has worked for 11 years as a screenwriter with Bhatt’s home banner Vishesh Films, Dushman is “about love, hate and brotherhood”.

“This subject was close to my heart and I have written it with all my heart to evoke a sense of belonging for both the countries which divides it by only a man-made border,” she said.

The film is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj under banner Yellowstone Production Pvt Ltd in association with PVR Pictures.

Dushman exemplifies evolution of Punjabi cinema which is experimenting with different genres. This movie is very special as it is a sincere effort to bridge the gaps between India and Pakistan. It is a first time audience will see a two hero movie each representing the two countries,” Bhardwaj said.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Hema Malini’s life in a book soon

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa