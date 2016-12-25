Mobile
Drama at ‘Bigg Boss’: Salman asks Priyanka to leave

The host and contestant got into a heated argument on the reality show

Actor Salman Khan, also the host of Bigg Boss season 10, has ousted contestant Priyanka Jagga Muise for misbehaving with her co-contestants.

Khan even threatened to cut ties with Colors channel, which airs Bigg Boss, if she appeared on any of their shows.

In a preview of Saturday’s episode, Khan is seen asking Muise to “leave his house” when she got rude and refused to listen to him.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother, features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. This time the makers also introduced regular people.

Muise was among the regular people and was the first person to be eliminated. She entered the house again as a wild card contestant. Khan had warned Muise for her use of foul language and violent behaviour.

In the over a minute long video, Khan said: “Priyanka you have been the most aggressive person in the house, and have abused the most.”

To this Muise said: “I will continue doing this.”

Khan lost his cool and said “don’t use this tone with me”.

Muise replied: “Sir, you tell me... when I didn’t want to come to the house from the secret room, then why did they get me in?”

Khan tried to cool things down by saying that she had an option to quit the show before going into the secret room.

When Muise refused to listen to him and started shouting, Khan said: “Don’t do this drama with us. This show is not good enough for you... Please leave my home.”

He then added: “If she comes to this show again, and in fact if she comes on [any show on] Colors channel, I will never work with Colors.”

In the past week, Muise made rude comments about Lopamudra Raut, and even targeted Manu Punjabi over his mother’s recent death, ridiculing him for coming to the show despite the tragedy.

