Divya Dutta enjoyed playing the villain in ‘Irada’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Divya Dutta enjoyed playing the villain in ‘Irada’

Actress says she was able to dig deep into the character

Image Credit: Supplied
Divya Dutta
Tabloid
 

Actress Divya Dutt enjoyed playing the antagonist in her upcoming film Irada but says she felt out of her comfort zone.

“I was not at all comfortable doing a negative role. But I had a lot of fun playing the character. I have not played the role of antagonist often, so this time I had a chance to dig my teeth deep into the character,” she said.

The story has been co-written by debutante director Aparnaa Singh and Anushka Rajan.

“The real fun about playing such roles is that they are very layered. So, I get to play a lot on the text and subtext of the character. I hope I have justified myself as an actor in this role,” said Dutt.

The actress also praised co-star Arshad Warsi.

“He is one of the most nuanced actors we have today and I had a blast shooting with him,” she said.

The film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sagarika Ghatke and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

The film releases in the UAE on February 16.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Hema Malini’s life in a book soon

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her