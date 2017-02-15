Divya Dutta enjoyed playing the villain in ‘Irada’
Actress Divya Dutt enjoyed playing the antagonist in her upcoming film Irada but says she felt out of her comfort zone.
“I was not at all comfortable doing a negative role. But I had a lot of fun playing the character. I have not played the role of antagonist often, so this time I had a chance to dig my teeth deep into the character,” she said.
The story has been co-written by debutante director Aparnaa Singh and Anushka Rajan.
“The real fun about playing such roles is that they are very layered. So, I get to play a lot on the text and subtext of the character. I hope I have justified myself as an actor in this role,” said Dutt.
The actress also praised co-star Arshad Warsi.
“He is one of the most nuanced actors we have today and I had a blast shooting with him,” she said.
The film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sagarika Ghatke and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.
The film releases in the UAE on February 16.