Ditya Bhande wins ‘Super Dancer’ reality show

Mumbai-based Ditya Bhande on Saturday won the top prize on children dance reality show Super Dancer.

Ditya, nine, hails from Nallasopara and is trained in hip hop dancing. Apart from the Super Dancer trophy, she took home a cash prize of Rs1.5 million (Dh81,108).

“This is the best moment of my life. I am really happy and excited to bag the prestigious title of nation’s first Super Dancer. With the mentoring of my choreographer Ruel and the encouragement received from everyone, I am thankful to Super Dancer,” Ditya said in a statement.

Ditya was competing with Masoom, Deepali, Yogesh and Laxman.

The finale witnessed some power-packed performances by the three judges — actress Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

“For almost three months now, these talented kids have put their heart and soul in the performances. We have developed a bond with them and I am going to miss all this excitement after tonight,” Shetty said.

“I wish them all the very best for a great life that they will make for themselves. I would also like to congratulate Ditya. I am happy that her hard work and determination has got her the title,” she added.

The finale also featured appearances by Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, who promoted their upcoming film OK Jaanu.

“It was a tough competition amongst the top five finalists as each one of them was equally deserving. I am very happy that Ditya won the title of India’s best Super Dancer. She is a bright kid with a lot of unexplored potential,” Geeta Kapoor said.