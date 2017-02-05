Diana Penty is not bothered by the numbers game

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty displays the creation of fashion designer Payal Singhal during the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2017. (Photo: (IANS)

In her five-year Bollywood career Diana Penty has just done two films and the actress says she is not at all bothered by the numbers.

“As part of being in the industry you do watch what others are doing. I think that’s something good to do. I don’t believe in competition,” Penty said on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

“I am aware of what people are doing... When I see a great film I do wish I was part of it.”

Penty made her debut with Cocktail in 2012. Her next release was Happy Bhag Jayegi, which hit screens last year and received a warm response.

The 31-year-old actress says she was happy with the success of the film, in which she played a runaway bride.

“Hopefully I will be doing more of such films. It is a great feeling when a film does well. I am looking forward to doing interesting films. I am hoping good roles will come my way after the success of Happy,” she said.

Penty is currently shooting for Lucknow Central, which is being produced by Nikhil Advani.

“The film is keeping me busy. We still have a few more days of shooting left,” she said.