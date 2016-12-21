Dharmendra recovering well, says Hema Malini
Actress and politician Hema Malini says her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, is recovering well after a bout of illness.
Dharmendra, 81, on Tuesday was taken to Nanvati Hospital after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain.
“Just to reassure everyone concerned about Dharam ji in hospital — he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. Thank you all,” Malini tweeted on Tuesday evening.
Dharmendra’s son, actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol, also posted on Twitter explaining the sickness.
“Thanks a lot for your concern about my father’s health. He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. Please don’t speculate about it,” Deol tweeted.