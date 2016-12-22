Deepika’s a star: Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in 2007’s Om Shanti Om.

Before Bollywood, Padukone was a successful model and had endless endorsement deals to her credit.

“Deepika in Om Shanti Om was a very different person and Deepika in Happy New Year was a very different person. When she was in Om Shanti Om, she was completely raw and she was all in awe. She would hardly speak. She would do everything but she was very nervous and literally we had to coach her — look left, look right, look up, look down, say it like that,” Khan said.

Khan talked about Padukone with actress Neha Dhupia during an episode of her audio talk show #NoFilterNeha, read a statement.

Khan, known for making several big budget films, added: “But in Happy New Year, she was very confident. She had also become a fabulous actor.

“She got confidence in her acting abilities because after Om Shanti Om, she did various movies, and I would look at the movies and think why is she wasting herself doing these movies and she’s worthy of a lot more. Till Cocktail came and suddenly I was like ‘Oh, Okay!’”

Padukone’s portfolio includes films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Piku, and she will soon be making her debut in Hollywood with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.