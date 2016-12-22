Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Deepika’s a star: Farah Khan

‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ star has gone from raw to fabulous, says filmmaker

  • Filmmaker Farah Khan Image Credit: IANS
  • Actress Deepika PadukoneImage Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in 2007’s Om Shanti Om.

Before Bollywood, Padukone was a successful model and had endless endorsement deals to her credit.

“Deepika in Om Shanti Om was a very different person and Deepika in Happy New Year was a very different person. When she was in Om Shanti Om, she was completely raw and she was all in awe. She would hardly speak. She would do everything but she was very nervous and literally we had to coach her — look left, look right, look up, look down, say it like that,” Khan said.

Khan talked about Padukone with actress Neha Dhupia during an episode of her audio talk show #NoFilterNeha, read a statement.

Khan, known for making several big budget films, added: “But in Happy New Year, she was very confident. She had also become a fabulous actor.

“She got confidence in her acting abilities because after Om Shanti Om, she did various movies, and I would look at the movies and think why is she wasting herself doing these movies and she’s worthy of a lot more. Till Cocktail came and suddenly I was like ‘Oh, Okay!’”

Padukone’s portfolio includes films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Piku, and she will soon be making her debut in Hollywood with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Court to Indian censors: Explain ‘Mohalla’ ban

Leisure Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016