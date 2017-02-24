Mobile
Deepika Padukone denies doing remake of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’

‘Padmavati’ actress put off rumours about being part of the official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood film

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone takes part in a promotional event in Mumbai on February 23, 2017. / AFP / STR
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday negated reports that she was doing the official remake of Hollywood movie Mr Mrs Smith.

“Well, let’s set the record straight because there have been a lot of rumours regarding a lot of films I am supposedly doing. I think usually there is a lot of dignity involved when an actor is approached for a film, whether it’s a narration or when an actor saying yes or no to a film,” she said at a product launch in Mumbai.

“I had always maintained, when I am offered a film, I’ll talk about it; if not, I’ll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it’s consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that,” the Bajirao Mastani star added. “There is a certain decorum, conduct when you’re offered a film, whether you do it or don’t. I feel it’s not a very classy thing when an untrue information is given out regarding my work.”

After making her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, reports have emerged that Padukone may walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

However, the actress says “That’s an interesting question but no, no.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

 

