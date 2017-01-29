Mobile
Deepika Padukone ‘deeply saddened’ by ‘Padmavati’ attack

The actress, who plays the titular role in the film, denounced the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali by Rajput activists

Image Credit: AFP
Deepika Padukone
Tabloid
 

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, says she is “deeply saddened and disheartened” by the attack on the director on the films set.

Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, attacked Bhansali on the sets of the film in Jaipur on Friday. Activists slapped him and tore up his shirt.

“In a state of shock! Deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events! As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history,” Padukone posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“Our only endeavour is and has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is,” she added.

The protesters also misbehaved with the crew and criticised the director for “distorting” history. Bhansali was shooting some scenes of Padmavati in Jaigarh Fort when the attack was reported, the police said.

The film also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

