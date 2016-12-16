Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh is now a wrestling fan

The actress said the intense training for her character Geeta Phogat helped her understand and come to love the sport

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is playing the wrestling champion Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, says she now loves the sport and understands it better after she went through intense training to shoot the film.

“I have always been a movie buff and had no interest in any games and sports. I do not even watch cricket, which is one of the favourite games of most of my friends. However, I have become a wrestling fan after Dangal. As an audience, I watch the game sitting at the edge of the seat and scream as if I am in it.”

The actress went through eight months of training as part of her preparation to play the character and said working with Khan helped her to understand the craft of acting better.

“I found it more challenging to act in a small scene, especially if it has no dialogue and if it is a close-up with only expressions. When you are doing a long scene, you have dialogue and interaction to narrate the character. But making sense out of facial expression and reacting is difficult. Having said that, I think such challenges are good for learning,” said Shaikh.

Asked about her favourite scene of the film, Shaikh said: “There is a scene where Babita celebrates for Geeta after she wins a match. I know as Fatima that those reactions and emotions were as genuine as it could be for Sanya [Sanya Malhotra plays Babita] because we share a strong emotional bonding. She is not only my co-actor, but a very close friend.”

Starting her career with the film Chachi 420 as the young girl Bharti, Shaikh has acted in television series and featured in small roles in films such as Tahaan, Bittoo Boss and Akaash Vani, before her big break in Dangal.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal will release in the UAE on December 22.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party