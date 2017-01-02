‘Dangal’ inspires officials to donate wrestling mats
The Haryana government on Sunday said 100 wrestling mats will be provided to wrestling grounds in the state following the success of Aamir Khan’s biopic about a wrestler.
Dangal highlights the struggle of a father to train his daughters into wrestling champions.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the real-life wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat.
Geeta is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Babita took a silver medal at the same event.
Khattar said that his government has set up a committee to streamline the process of giving employment to the state’s sportspeople.