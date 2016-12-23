Mobile
‘Dangal’ better than ‘Sultan’, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan tweeted that although he loved Aamir Khan personally, he ‘hated’ him professionally

Image Credit: PTI
Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has heaped praise on Aamir Khan’s this week’s release the biographical wrestling drama Dangal, calling it a much better film than his own release Sultan.

In Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Sultan, which released earlier this year, Salman played a wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career wreaks havoc in his personal life.

“My family saw Dangal and thought it was a much better film than Sultan. Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally,” Salman wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

Aamir responded to his tweet by saying: “Salman Khan, in your ‘hate’ I feel only love. ‘I love you like I hate you’.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and based on a true story, Dangal chronicles the highly inspiring and empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling. In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Read Gulf News tabloid! review of Dangal here.

 

 

