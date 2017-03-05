‘Commando 2’ makes Rs51m on opening day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Commando 2’ makes Rs51m on opening day

The action movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail made Rs51 million (Dh2.7 million) on opening day, according to its makers.

Producer Vipul Shah says the cast and crew are really happy with its opening.

The first film, Commando: A One Man Army, made Rs36.9 on its opening day.

“It’s opened bigger and better than so many big star cast films, and that shows the level of acceptance of the film and Vidyut. It’s very difficult to surpass the expectations in a sequel. Commando 2 seems to have done that and the audience is really enjoying the film. We all are extremely happy that the film has opened so well,” Shah said in a statement.

The film is directed by Deven Bhojani and also features Adah Sharma.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Johar’s fatherhood

Leisure Gallery

Japan’s mouthwatering fake food

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza