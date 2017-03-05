‘Commando 2’ makes Rs51m on opening day
Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail made Rs51 million (Dh2.7 million) on opening day, according to its makers.
Producer Vipul Shah says the cast and crew are really happy with its opening.
The first film, Commando: A One Man Army, made Rs36.9 on its opening day.
“It’s opened bigger and better than so many big star cast films, and that shows the level of acceptance of the film and Vidyut. It’s very difficult to surpass the expectations in a sequel. Commando 2 seems to have done that and the audience is really enjoying the film. We all are extremely happy that the film has opened so well,” Shah said in a statement.
The film is directed by Deven Bhojani and also features Adah Sharma.