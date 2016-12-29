Boman Irani on ‘planet-saving concert’
Actor Boman Irani believes that a joint concert by late international artists like Prince, David Bowie, Glenn Frey and George Michael would have “saved a planet.”
This year witnessed the deaths of ace international musicians including Leonard Cohen (November 7), Prince (April 21), David Bowie (January 10), Glenn Frey (January 18) and George Michael (December 25).
Boman, an ardent music lover, tweeted on Wednesday: “Cohen, Prince, Bowie, Frey, Michael: names grouped together in death. If grouped when alive, we’d have a concert that could have saved a planet.”