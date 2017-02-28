Bollywood’s Kapoor family take Abu Dhabi

Need a crash course on how decadent and fun an Indian wedding can get?

Just check out the social media accounts of the Kapoor clan who were in Abu Dhabi to celebrate their cousin Akshay Marwah’s wedding.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sri Devi posted pictures of their lavish outfits. Sridevi’s daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, and her producer husband Boney are also part of the star-studded entourage.

Arjun Kapoor, who was filming Aneez Bazmee’s romantic comedy Mubarakan in London, reportedly flew in to Abu Dhabi from the UK on February 25, while his cousin Sonam there a day before in Dubai to endorse a jewellery brand.

“My style is sporadic. Every day I feel different and want to wear different things. I believe fashion is not something to be copied off magazines or from other people, it is something very individual,” Kapoor told Gulf News tabloid! in an exclusive interview, coming soon.