Bollywood mourns producer killed in Istanbul attack

Abis Rizvi was one of the 39 victims at the nightclub shooting

Image Credit:
Madhur Bhandarkar ‏@imbhandarkarShocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP
Tabloid
 

Film producer Abis Rizvi, who was killed in an attack on an Istanbul night club, was mourned by members of the Bollywood fraternity.

A gunman opened fire at people attending a New Year’s Eve party, killing at least 39 and injuring 69.

Rizvi was one of two Indians who died in the attack, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.

Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rizvi, who produced the 2014 film Roar.

Actress Raveena Tandon tweeted: “Abis, we shall miss you RIP my dearest friend. We love you. You leave a deep gap in our hearts and lives.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said: “Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time and dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP.”

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: “Shocking. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. RIP Abis Rizvi. Good man. My condolences to the family.”

Actress Pooja Bhatt also expressed condolence, and said: “Devastated to hear that our friend Abis Rizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP.”

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi said: “Devastated by the death of my friend Abis Rizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an Istanbul nightclub.”

Actress Shama Sikander also mourned his death and wondered how “life is so fragile”.

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon tweeted: “Istanbul night club attack, tragic! So many lives lost. So terrible that two young Indians killed too. RIP Abis Rizvi, a young dynamic achiever.”

Nora Fatehi, who acted in Roar, said she was “shocked” by the news.

