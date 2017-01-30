Bollywood is loved abroad, says Farah Khan
Ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says people deriding Hindi movies should be made to watch boring cinema as a punishment.
Khan is known for her larger-than-life films Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.
Often, people label Hindi films negatively.
“This will be a constant factor... These people should be made to watch French or Polish cinema. Their punishment should be that they should be made to watch boring films for their whole life,” Khan said.
Khan, who has choreographed dance routines for more than 100 songs in over 80 Hindi films, also pointed out how people in foreign countries love Bollywood for its elaborate song and dance sequences.
“Whenever I go abroad, [I see] the love they have for Bollywood. They love our films, songs and dances. These people [criticising Bollywood] should look at the industry from outsiders’ perspective. For us, Bollywood has become ghar ki murgi [idiom used to describe a situation where one undervalues things that he owns].”