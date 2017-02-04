Bipasha walks ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bipasha walks ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock

Actress is considering reality shows

Image Credit: PTI
Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu
Tabloid
 

Actress Bipasha Basu, who was last seen on screen in 2015 horror film Alone, says she is open to a stint in television.

“The fiction space is growing, but slowly. We are still catering to a very different kind of audience... The mindsets are changing. Yes, I am open to doing television, but mostly I would think of reality shows at this point of time,” she said in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The actress, who walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on Friday at the fashion gala, held at the Reliance Jio Garden, says she might try her hand at fiction shows, too.

The 38-year-old actress, who married beau and actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016, says she will soon be seen in a movie.

“My marriage and honeymoon is done... Maybe a comedy this year,” Basu added.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Bipasha Basu
follow this tag on MGNBipasha Basu

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Bipasha Basu
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar presents ‘Naam Shabana’ poster

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body