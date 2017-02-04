Bipasha walks ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu

Actress Bipasha Basu, who was last seen on screen in 2015 horror film Alone, says she is open to a stint in television.

“The fiction space is growing, but slowly. We are still catering to a very different kind of audience... The mindsets are changing. Yes, I am open to doing television, but mostly I would think of reality shows at this point of time,” she said in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The actress, who walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on Friday at the fashion gala, held at the Reliance Jio Garden, says she might try her hand at fiction shows, too.

The 38-year-old actress, who married beau and actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016, says she will soon be seen in a movie.

“My marriage and honeymoon is done... Maybe a comedy this year,” Basu added.