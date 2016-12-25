Bhumi Pednekar raves about co-star Akshay Kumar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is all praise for her Toilet — Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar.

“He is amazing. The shoot for Toilet — Ek Prem Katha is going really well and we have finished quite a bit of the film,” said Pednekar.

“Shooting with Akshay is just fantastic. He is so much fun on set. He’s a complete entertainer. He is so humble, down to earth and just so focused. It’s like a master class everyday,” she said.

“I can easily say that this has been one of the best experience of my life actually,” she added.

Bhumi says the idea of working with Akshay was intimidating at first.

“The idea of working with him was intimidating. But he is not someone who tries to intimidate. On the contrary he tries to make you very comfortable and it is not just with his co-stars... It is also with the director, unit and everybody,” she said.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is expected to release in India on June 2, 2017.

The film, which also features Anupam Kher, is a love story with a satirical twist.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.