‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is quirky, cute: Kriti Sanon

Says it’s very well written and directed

Image Credit: PTI
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon
Tabloid
 

Actress Kriti Sanon is excited about her upcoming romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light,” Sanon said at an event in Noida.

Sanon says the film has got a “bit of comedy and romance”, too.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Sanon has lauded the director and the writer of the film.

“The film is very well written by Nitesh Tiwari and very well directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari,” she added.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is slated to release on July 21 next year, is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly.

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

The film will feature Khurrana as the owner of a printing press. Rao will be seen as an author and Sanon as a straightforward and liberated girl.

