Bappi Lahiri approves of new ‘Tamma Tamma’ song
Bappi Lahiri has shown his support for a remake of the 1990s hit Tamma Tamma, which he composed.
The new version of the song will be featured in the upcoming comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
In a video message shared by actress Alia Bhatt on her Twitter on Monday, Lahiri said: “Tamma Tamma is back again. Old is always gold.”
Starring Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. It’s the second film in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise.
The film marks the third time Dhawan and Bhatt are collaborating in the film. Both of them made their acting debut with Student of the Year.
Produced by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated for release on March 10 in India.