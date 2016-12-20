Mobile
Ban on Pakistani actors to continue, says group

The announced comes after Pakistani cinemas star screening Indian films after lifting of suspension

Mahira Khan in Raees.
Tabloid
 

Even as cinemas in Pakistan began screening Indian movies on December 19 after lifting a more than two-month suspension, the Maharashtra Navnirmam Sena (MNS) said it would continue to oppose Indian films featuring Pakistani actors.

“Though Pakistan resumes screening of Indian cinema, our stand will remain unchanged, until Pakistan stops attacks on Indian land,” Ameya Khopkar, head of the film wing of Raj Thackeray-led MNS, said in a tweet.

Cinemas in Pakistan on Monday began screening Indian films, more than two months after film exhibitors and theatre owners suspended them amidst tensions between the two countries.

Following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in September, the MNS Chitrapat Sena issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani artists to leave the country and even threatened physical violence against them and anyone who cast them in their productions.

A row erupted ahead of the release of Karan Johar’s movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

However, the were cleared for the film after Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mediated between the filmmakers and Thackeray.

The controversy-hit film was finally released as per its schedule without any hiccups.

Before the truce was clinched, the film’s producers had to apologise and say that they would not work with Pakistani artists and technicians in the future.

On December 11, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met Thackeray to clarify that his Raees co-star, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, would not be involved in the movie’s promotions in India.

India
Pakistan
Shah Rukh Khan
India
Pakistan
Shah Rukh Khan
