Ashutosh Gowarikar promises project details soon

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar attends Pernia Qureshi`s show in Mumbai on February 26, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar has promised to release details of his next project soon.

“I have not decided what I want to do next, but soon, in four weeks, I will be able to make an announcement about my next project,” Gowariker said on the sidelines of the Lokmat Stylish awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Gowarikar will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for his next film. His last directorial Mohenjo Daro, which also starred Roshan, tanked at the box office and was dismissed by critics.

Asked about his style statement, Gowariker said: “For me, it’s 50 per cent what you are and 50 per cent what you project.”

Who is the most stylish actor or actress in Bollywood?

“I can’t single out any one name. All are very stylish. They are stylish, that’s why they are the stars,” he said.