Arshad Warsi on being jobless in Bollywood

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arshad Warsi on being jobless in Bollywood

Credits his wife and his talent for his success

Image Credit: Supplied
Naseerudin Shah and Warsi in Irada.
Tabloid
 

He made a successful a debut with Tere Mere Sapne, but actor Arshad Warsi says post the film he was jobless for nearly three years until films like Seher and Munna Bhai MBBS came his way.

The actor, who went on to star in movies such as Waisa Bhi Hota Hai, Ishqiya and Jolly LLB, said he has only been successful because of the support of his wife, Maria Goretti.

“After my first film everybody said, ‘[expletive] good’. But when the next two-three [films] died, it was done and I was left with no job. Till I did Waisa Bhi Hota Hai, Seher and then of course Munna Bhai.

“I was jobless for three years. Luckily, Maria [wife] had a job, so we were fine, the bills were being paid. But for three years I had absolutely no films. I did odd jobs, but I did no films,” he said.

Warsi says he kept doing whatever good came his way as he had faith in his talent.

“You get insecure or worried if you don’t know your job. If you know it, sooner or later everybody will realise that. You can put up an act for sometime but after that people will understand.”

The 48-year-old actor feels sad for people “who have fooled their way into the job” with a team behind them, “spending crores [millions] to make them look good and talented.”

“One movie, two movie, three and then people will realise this guy has zero talent. Those are the people who need to worry. I was never worried. I did my first film and I thought it was a cakewalk. I felt I could do it.”

It was the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film which became a runaway hit and gave Warsi’s career a needed push.

“If you look at the character in the film, there is no importance to it, in the sense that he is just a goon. There are five goons behind Sanju, he is one of them who has two lines more than the rest.

“But, if you have talent and know your job, people will see it. If I didn’t know the job, I would’ve done that film and would’ve been forgotten. Nobody would know, as there were five others with me. Even Makrand Deshpande rejected the film,” he says.

Warsi now pins his hopes on Irada, touted as Bollywood’s first ecological thriller. The film reunites him with actor Naseerudin Shah; they’ve worked together before in the Ishqiya series.

The Aparnaa Singh-directed movie releases in the UAE on February 16.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Hema Malini’s life in a book soon

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa