Arjun Kapoor shoots in London for ‘Mubarakan’

The 31-year-old actor will play a double role in the upcoming film, directed by Anees Bazmee

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Arjun Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Actor Arjun Kapoor is shooting for his upcoming film Mubarakan in London.

Kapoor shared a bearded selfie of himself on twitter on Monday.

“Black and white beard, check! London for Mubarakan,” Kapoor captioned the image.

The 31-year-old actor will play a double role in the upcoming film, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Actress Athiya Shetty will be sharing screen space with Kapoor, along with actors Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. The film is expected to release in India on July 28.

